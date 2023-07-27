Arozarena went 0-for-4 with one strikeout Wednesday against the Marlins.

Arozarena has now gone hitless in nine of 12 games since the All-Star break, going 7-for-46 with one homer, three runs scored and four RBI in that span. He has struck out at a 24.5 percent clip -- in line with his season norms -- so poor batted ball luck could be the explanation for the slow stretch. Though Arozarena's stolen base pace has surprisingly slowed this season, he's almost certain to post new career-best marks in home runs and runs scored.