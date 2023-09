Arozarena was lifted from Friday's game against the Blue Jays with right quad tightness, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Arozarena let up a bit while rounding third base in the bottom of the first inning, though he managed to gut it out until being replaced by Manuel Margot before the top of the fifth. Arozarena finished the night 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Consider him day-to-day leading into the remainder of the Rays' three-game weekend series versus Toronto.