Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against Atlanta.

Arozarena went yard in the ninth inning to tally his ninth homer of the season and his first in June. Despite the lack of power, he has managed to hit .263 with a .417 on-base percentage for the month -- both of which are significant improvements over his season-long line. Arozarena is still hitting just .175 for the campaign, though he has also chipped in seven steals.