Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored while drawing two walks in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.

Arozarena's seventh-inning, two-run homer extended the Tampa Bay lead to 7-2 Tuesday. The All-Star outfielder has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-29 with a 1.163 OPS, three home runs, six RBI, three steals and an incredible 13 runs scored during that stretch.