Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Twins.

Arozarena came up huge for the Rays on Wednesday, launching a 448-foot home run with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the team a 5-4 lead. It was the outfielder's 22nd long ball of the season but his first since Aug. 29. Arozarena's batting just .217 in September with three RBI and four runs scored, though he's now hit safely in three straight.