Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Arozarena enjoyed a big 10th inning, knocking in a pair of runs with a one-out single and subsequently stealing both second and third base. The star outfielder has swiped five bags over his past three games to reach 20 thefts on the campaign. He's already at 21 homers, so he's now logged three consecutive 20/20 seasons, becoming the first player in major-league history to accomplish that across his first three full campaigns in the big leagues.