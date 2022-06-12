Arozarena went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Twins. He was also hit by pitches twice.

Arozarena got on base three times the hard way, though it's encouraging he didn't have to leave the game after either of the errant pitches. He's notched five of his 12 steals this season in the last 10 games, showing a little more willingness to run after a quiet start to the year in that regard. The outfielder is slashing .268/.318/.442 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 242 plate appearances.