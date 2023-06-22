Arozarena went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Arozarena took Tyler Wells deep in the second inning to tally his 14th homer of the season. He has experienced a power outage of late, as across his last 30 games prior to Wednesday's contest he had slugged just .333 with six extra-base hits. Even with that slow stretch, Arozarena has shown significant growth this season by dropping his strikeout rate to 23.6 percent while drawing free passes at a 13.3 percent clip across 313 plate appearances.