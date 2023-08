Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Yankees.

Arozarena entered Tuesday hitless across his last 20 at-bats and six games. He snapped that stretch with a home run off Carlos Rodon in the third inning -- his 18th of the season. Arozarena has only eight knocks across 58 at-bats since the All-Star break, though he's striking out at just a 21.2 percent clip in that span.