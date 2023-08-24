Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

The 28-year-old outfielder opened the scoring in the third inning by lofting an Austin Gomber changeup over the wall in left field. Arozarena was in a deep slump coming out of the All-Star break, but he could be flipping the switch as the playoff race heats up. Over his last 15 games, he's slashing .317/.423/.467, and five of his nine RBI over that stretch have come in the last three contests. Wednesday's long ball also gave him exactly 20 for the third straight season, and the Rays have 34 games left on the schedule for him to establish a new career high.