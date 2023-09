Arozarena (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite the Rays having a team day off Monday, the 28-year-old will sit Tuesday for the third straight game with right quadriceps tightness. Tampa Bay has another off day on the schedule Thursday, and the club could exercise extra caution and hold Arozarena out until Friday's series opener in Toronto.