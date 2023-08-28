Arozarena went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Yankees.

Arozarena posted his first three-steal game and second multi-steal game this season to bring him up to 18 thefts on the year. Arozarena was struggling badly post All-Star break through the rest of July, but Sunday was a continuation of a strong month at the plate for the 28-year-old. In 23 games, he's slashing .276/.390/.425 with three homers, 10 RBI, 22 runs, six steals and a 14:24 BB:K and has hit safely in six of his last seven games while scoring 11 times over that span.