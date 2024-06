Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run and two stolen bases Wednesday against the Twins.

Arozarena extended his hitting streak to a modest five games with the performance. He's been very productive in that span, swatting two homers while also swiping two bags, scoring five runs and driving in five. Even with the encouraging stretch, Arozarena has only a .293 wOBA and .185 batting average on the season.