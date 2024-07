Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Nationals.

Arozarena went deep in the seventh inning to record his 11th homer of the season and third of June. The performance wrapped up a solid month, as he hit .291 with nine RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases in 25 games. Arozarena is still hitting just .196 for the season, though there should be optimism his performance will improve across the second half of the campaign.