Arozarena went 3-for-6 with a home run, three total runs and two total RBI in an 18-4 rout of the Angels in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader.

Arozarena went a quiet 0-for-4 in the matinee, though he added a walk and scored a run. He made much more noise in Game 2, smashing a 427-foot solo shot in the seventh inning as one of his three hits. Arozarena hadn't homered since Aug. 1 -- a span of 15 games -- coming into the contest, though he had reached base via hit or walk in all but two games during that stretch.