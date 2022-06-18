Baz yielded two hits over six scoreless frames in Friday's loss to Baltimore. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Baz looked much better in his second start of the season, allowing just three baserunners in the clean outing. He threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes, including 14 whiffs, and struck out the side in his final frame. He's sporting a 5.40 ERA through 8.1 frames after missing the start of the season due to an elbow injury. Baz is projected to face the Yankees at home next week.