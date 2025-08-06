Baz did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Angels, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across four innings. He struck out nine.

After holding the Angels scoreless in his first two innings, Baz unraveled with two outs in the third, giving up an RBI single to Nolan Schanuel before Mike Trout launched a game-tying, three-run homer. While Baz has had the strikeout pitch working of late, logging 17 punchouts over nine innings in his last two starts, he's struggled to provide much length -- the right-hander has failed to make it past five innings in any of his previous four outings. Overall, Baz sports a 4.92 with a 1.34 WHIP and 133:48 K:BB across 23 starts (128 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the A's on the road his next time out.