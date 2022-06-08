Rays manager Kevin Cash said Baz (elbow) is on track to come off the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game in Minnesota, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As anticipated, Baz will be ready to make his season debut this weekend after he recently wrapped up a four-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham. In his most recent outing Sunday, Baz struck out 10 over 4.1 innings while building up to 79 pitches, so he shouldn't face any significant restrictions with his workload in his first start with the Rays. In his first taste of the big leagues late last season, Baz produced a 2.03 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings over his three starts.