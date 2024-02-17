Baz (elbow) expects to begin the season in extended spring training before starting a rehab assignment, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz threw around 20 pitches in his first bullpen session of spring training Friday and felt positive about the work afterward. He also spoke to the media and suggested that he may not contribute to the big league club until the summer months. The team has announced no formal plan, but it appears to be a near certainty he won't begin the regular season on the big-league roster.