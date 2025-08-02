Baz (8-8) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Baz at least managed to register 16 whiffs and fan eight to salvage what was an otherwise poor outing overall. The eight hits allowed were one shy of a season worst, and the 26-year-old right-hander walked multiple batters in his fifth straight start. Baz's impressive run to open the campaign is becoming quite a distant memory at this point -- he had posted a 2.45 ERA through April 25 -- and he'll carry a mediocre 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 124:46 K:BB through 124 frames into a scheduled road tilt against the Angels in Anaheim.