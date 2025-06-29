Bradley (5-6) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Bradley held the Orioles to just one run through his first four innings, but he'd unravel late, giving up four runs over his final 1.1 frames. Bradley's had a tough time against Baltimore this year -- he's allowed 11 runs in just 6.2 innings in two starts against the O's. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.79 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 79:36 K:BB across 17 starts (92 innings) this season. Bradley will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Minnesota.