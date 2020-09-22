Franco has been named to the Rays' 40-man postseason player pool, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Teams in the postseason will be allowed to carry a 40-man pool, even though only 28 players will be eligible for active status at any one time. Franco's inclusion in notable considering his elite prospect status, although it's still more likely that he doesn't see any game action. Nevertheless, Toribio notes Franco could still benefit from being around the team in a playoff environment in anticipation of a big-league roster spot in 2021.