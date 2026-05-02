Rays' Yoendrys Gomez: DFA'd by Rays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays designated Gomez for assignment Saturday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Gomez has gotten off to a poor start this season, logging a 6.23 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with a 13:10 K:BB through 17.1 innings, and he'll now end up as the odd man out of a roster spot following Garrett Cleavinger's (calf) return from the injured list. Gomez, 26, owns a 5.11 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in his MLB career and could end up spending the rest of the season as organizational depth if he clears waivers.
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