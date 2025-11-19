The White Sox traded Gomez and Steven Wilson to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Everson Pereira (back) and Tanner Murray, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gomez joined the White Sox last May as a waiver-wire claim from the Dodgers, who had previously claimed him off waivers from the Yankees. The right-hander ended up appearing in 12 contests (including nine starts) for Chicago, posting a 4.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB over 48.1 innings. Gomez mostly worked as a starter during his time in the minors, but Tampa Bay may elect to use him out of the bullpen.