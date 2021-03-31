Tsutsugo hit .318 (7-for-22) with a double, a solo home run, two walks and four runs over his nine Grapefruit League games and will also be counted on to frequently fill in at first base during Ji-Man Choi's (knee) absence, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Choi is slated for arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday and will be out multiple weeks, and Tsutsugo, who's already been getting a good share of reps at first base this spring, is likely to be the primary option there against right-handed pitching. The Rays have been pleased with Tsutsugo's development there defensively, and manager Kevin Cash also noted the Japanese slugger has been timing up high-velocity fastballs better than last season. "You try not to get too consumed with spring training results, but there are some guys that you do want to see the intent to be there, to work on some of whatever feedback or corrections that they are trying to accomplish from last year to this year," Cash said. "And it looks like Yoshi has done that. He seems very comfortable."