Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Could skip rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman (quadriceps) said Friday he might skip a minor-league rehab assignment and is running at about 50 percent, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Bregman opted not to provide a target return date, but the third baseman appears to be making good progress in his recovery from a strained right quad. If Bregman foregoes a rehab assignment, he could fast-track his return. Still, he seems to be multiple weeks out.
