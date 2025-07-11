Bregman (quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

All signs point to Bregman's return Friday, including the team's decision to option David Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester following Thursday's series-opening 4-3 win over Tampa Bay. The team hedged for a few days as to whether Bregman would be activated, but manager Alex Cora said Thursday that the injured infielder would start two of the three remaining games against the Rays. It makes sense that Bregman would play Friday and Sunday with a day off Saturday.