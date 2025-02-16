Bregman (elbow) took part in his first workout with Boston on Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After signing a three-year contract earlier in the day, Bregman took batting practice on the back fields and participated in infield drills. He took grounders alongside third baseman Rafael Devers during infield drills, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not ready to declare which position Bregman will play in 2025, though the skipper acknowledged that he believes Bregman is capable of developing into a reliable defender at second base. Cora added that Bregman will hit within the top three spots in the order, most likely second or third. Bregman underwent a minor procedure in November to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, but he doesn't appear to be operating with any restrictions during camp.