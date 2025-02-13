Bregman (elbow) signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI across 634 regular-season plate appearances in 2024, giving him his lowest OPS (.768) of his nine-year MLB career. In spite of that, his new contract will pay him nearly double the AAV of the $21.05 million qualifying offer Houston offered him in November and also includes opt-outs after both of the first two seasons. With Rafael Devers already in Boston, it's unclear who will receive the majority of reps at third base, as both he and Bregman have rarely ventured away from the hot corner over the past several seasons.