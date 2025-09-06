Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bregman's two-run double was part of a four-run eighth inning that pulled the Red Sox within a run before Arizona ran away in the bottom of the frame. He's slumped since his last multi-hit game on Aug. 22; Bregman entered the night batting .104 (5-for-48) with two RBI over the previous 12 games.