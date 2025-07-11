The Red Sox reinstated Bregman (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The veteran third baseman will join the Red Sox to face the Rays this weekend for the final series before the All-Star break after missing seven weeks due to a quadriceps strain. Bregman is back without a rehab assignment and is expected to start in two of Boston's final three games of the first half. He's starting at third base and batting second Friday.