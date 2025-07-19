Boston manager Alex Cora said Bregman will play four of the six games on the team's current road trip, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bregman was activated off the injured list last week and played two of three games prior to the All-Star break. He started the first game back from the break Friday and will start again Saturday before getting Sunday off. The manager said Bregman will start Monday and Tuesday in Philadelphia before getting Wednesday off.