Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Return before break looking likely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Bregman (quadriceps) has "a really good chance" of being activated from the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Cora previously didn't rule out Bregman's return this week but noted that it would depend on how the third baseman came out of workouts Monday and Tuesday. Given Cora's optimistic tone Wednesday, it's safe to assume Bregman's workouts went well. The Red Sox on Thursday begin a four-game series against the Rays to close out the first half, and it sounds like Bregman will likely be active at some point during that series. Bregman has been out since late May due to a strained right quad.
