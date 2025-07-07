Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Bregman (quadriceps) will be activated from the 10-day injured list "sooner rather than later," Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

According to Cora, Bregman "feels great" and will go through "heavy" workouts Monday and Tuesday. Cora did not rule out Bregman being activated later this week during the team's series against the Rays, but a lot will depend on how the third baseman bounces back from Monday's and Tuesday's workouts. Bregman has been sidelined since late May due to a strained right quad.