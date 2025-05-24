default-cbs-image
Bregman (quad) is scheduled to undergo imaging Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bregman was removed from Friday's game due to right quad tightness and is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. The possibility exists that he could start or appear in the nightcap. Nick Sogard is starting at third base in the afternoon game.

