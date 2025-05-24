Bregman (quad) is scheduled to undergo imaging Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bregman was removed from Friday's game due to right quad tightness and is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. The possibility exists that he could start or appear in the nightcap. Nick Sogard is starting at third base in the afternoon game.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Dealing with quad tightness•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Leaves with apparent leg injury•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Belts homer in back-to-back games•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Continues hot streak Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Continues to rake in win•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Stays hot Wednesday•