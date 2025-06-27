Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Taking swings Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman (quadriceps) will hit Friday and take ground balls Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bregman has been running since the start of June, but he hadn't yet resumed baseball activities. However, the third baseman will begin hitting and fielding ground balls this weekend, which is a big step in his recovery from a right quad strain. He isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, though.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Likely out through All-Star break•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Doing well in running program•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Will get tested out Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Could skip rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Begins running progression•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Officially placed on IL•