Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Bregman (quadriceps) will be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cora added that Bregman will be in the lineup for two of the final three games of a four-game set against the Rays, although the skipper didn't specify which games it would be. Bregman has been sidelined since late May due to a strained right quad and will bypass a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster.