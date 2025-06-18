Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Bregman (quad) will undergo testing Wednesday to see where he's at strength-wise and to determine what's next in his progression, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Recovering from a right quad strain, Bregman resumed running in early June but noted last week he is running at only about 50 percent intensity. It's possible he'll receive the go-ahead Wednesday to accelerate his rehab, but the Red Sox should have more on the third baseman's status later this week. Bregman could skip a rehab assignment, but even if that happens he does not appear close to returning.