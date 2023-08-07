Verdugo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Kansas City is starting left-hander Cole Ragans, so the left-handed hitting Verdugo will begin this one on the bench. Adam Duvall is in right field and Rob Refsnyder is in center.
