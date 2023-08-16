Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Nationals.

Verdugo lead off Tuesday's contest with a 405-foot homer off Josiah Gray, his ninth of the year and just his second in 25 games. The 27-year-old Verdugo's gone 9-for-37 (.243) with four extra-base hits in 12 games since the start of August after batting just .151 in July. Overall, he's slashing .269/.338/.425 with 63 runs scored, 46 RBI and four stolen bases across 458 plate appearances this season.