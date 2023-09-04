Boston manager Alex Cora said Sunday that the team will "probably stay away" from using Verdugo (hamstring) in Monday's game against the Rays, MLB.com reports.
Verdugo exited Sunday's game in the sixth inning after experiencing left hamstring tightness while fielding a Salvador Perez single. Cora confirmed Verdugo is day-to-day heading into the series opener in Tampa Bay, but the Red Sox may play it cautiously on the turf at Tropicana Field.
