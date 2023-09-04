Verdugo (hamstring) is unlikely to return to the Red Sox' lineup until Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo has been ruled out through Tuesday with left hamstring tightness, and while he could return Wednesday in a best-case scenario, Friday following the off day Thursday looks to be the most likely route. Adam Duvall is playing right field Monday while Wilyer Abreu handles center field.
