Boston manager Alex Cora acknowledged Verdugo was not feeling well Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "Dugie is not feeling great," Cora said when asked about using Verdugo as a pinch hitter Tuesday.

Cora wanted to give the Verdugo the entire day off due to the illness, which is why the manager stayed away from him during the Red Sox's late rally in a 9-8 loss to the Reds. There were ideal spots to use him, as the struggling Jarren Duran and Triston Casas made the final outs with a runner at third base in the team's five-run ninth inning. Cora expects Verdugo back Wednesday.