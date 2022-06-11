Verdugo isn't starting Friday against the Mariners due to a knee injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo sustained a knee injury during Thursday's loss to the Angels and will be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Franchy Cordero will draw the start in left field.
