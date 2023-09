Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over Kansas City.

For the 14th time in the last 15 games, Verdugo served as Boston's leadoff hitter. He's batting .354 (23-for-65) with five doubles, one triple, four home runs, seven RBI and 12 runs scored in the 14 games atop the order. Verdugo, who had been the primary leadoff hitter earlier in the season, could stay there the rest of the way with Jarren Duran (toe) done for the season.