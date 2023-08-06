Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays that Verdugo was scratched from the lineup in a non-health-related decision, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Though Cora didn't elaborate on why he didn't make Verdugo available Saturday, a source tells Ian Browne of MLB.com that the outfielder arrived at Fenway Park about two hours prior to the game's 1:35 p.m. ET start time. His late arrival may have been a factor on why the Red Sox chose to hold out Verdugo, who has now been benched for non-injury or non-rest-related reasons on two occasions this season. Adam Duvall picked up the start in right field in Verdugo's stead and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run.