Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Verdugo isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with two strikeouts over the last two games. Franchy Cordero is starting in left field while Bobby Dalbec takes over at first base.
