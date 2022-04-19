Verdugo went 2-for-3 with an intentional walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Twins.

Verdugo, who upped his hit streak to five games with a fifth-inning double, is 6-for-15 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI during that stretch. For the season, Verdugo is batting .333 with a 1.067 OPS.