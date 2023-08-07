Verdugo went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 13-1 loss to Toronto.
Verdugo was back in the lineup after getting pulled from the starting lineup the previous day. The organization and manager Alex Cora were somewhat evasive when discussing the reasons for scratching Verdugo, who was benched earlier in the season for a perceived lack of hustle.
