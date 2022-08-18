Verdugo went 3-for-3 with one double, one RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh.

Verdugo extended Boston's lead to two with an RBI double off righty starter Roansy Contreras with one out in the fifth. While the 26-year-old has not hit for power in 2022, he has been much better in that department of late with a .580 slugging percentage in 50 at-bats during his last 15 games. In addition, the outfielder has been red hot at home during that stretch with a 1.226 OPS in 19 at-bats compared to his still quality .916 OPS in 31 at-bats on the road.